Schnäppchen - Jumbo-Bundle 9 & Little Nightmares

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • Game Corp DX (Steam-Code) inkl. Blueprint Tycoon für 1,49 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGateGamesrocketHumble Store
  • Depth (Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
  • Jumbo-Bundle 9 mit Human: Fall Flat, Infested Planet und The Flame in the Flood zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 4,08 Euro gibt's Samorost 3, Verdun, Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide (inkl. DLCs) und diverse noch geheime Titel dazu. Und ab 8,30 Euro winkt zusätzlich American Truck Simulator.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 30 Aug 2017 @ 14:38
