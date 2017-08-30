GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Jumbo-Bundle 9 & Little Nightmares
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Game Corp DX
(Steam-Code) inkl. Blueprint Tycoon für 1,49 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGate
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 37,35 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Enemy Front
(Steam-Code) für 2,95 Euro. Gekürzte Fassung!
The Witcher 3: GotY-Edition
(DRM-frei) für 23,49 Euro.
Humble Store
Depth
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
Jumbo-Bundle 9
mit Human: Fall Flat, Infested Planet und The Flame in the Flood zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 4,08 Euro gibt's Samorost 3, Verdun, Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide (inkl. DLCs) und diverse noch geheime Titel dazu. Und ab 8,30 Euro winkt zusätzlich American Truck Simulator.
Steam
ArmA III: Apex-Edition
für 20,39 Euro.
Little Nightmares
für 11,99 Euro.
Rocksmith 2014 Remastered
(Uplay-Code) für 18,49 Euro.
The Witcher 3: GotY-Edition
für 24,99 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 30 Aug 2017 @ 14:38
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
