GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.3 als 2.6.1-Ersatz
Grinding Gear Games
hat mit dem
Patch 2.6.3
eine nun hoffentlich funktionierende Variante der zurückgezogenen Version 2.6.1 freigegeben. Folgende Verbesserungen sind unter anderem im Lieferumfang:
Mystery boxes are now grouped by type and have an improved opening experience.
The hideout stash has also been replaced with a similar new display. Hideout decorations are now shared between all leagues.
Microtransactions other than Skin Transfer can now be used in races where they were previously disabled.
The way that you reclaim transfered skins has been changed. You now shift-click the skinned item to remove the skin from it.
The /claim_crafting_benches command has been removed. You can now place crafting benches from previous leagues in your challenge league hideout, but must level the masters up as usual to unlock various crafting functions.
Daniel Boll
am 21 Jul 2017 @ 12:58
Tweet
0
Skull & Bones
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar
Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze
Patch 2.6.0 samt Hotfixes verfügbar
Patch 3.0.0 bringt sechs neue Akte
PC-Patch 2.5.2 & Xbox-One-Umsetzung
Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute
Path of Exile: Patch 2.4.0
Path of Exile: Patch 2.3.0 verfügbar
Path of Exile: Ascendancy-Termin
Path of Exile: Patch 2.1.0
10
von
40
Weitere anzeigen
Preview
Mehr Shots
(18)
The Awakening Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt