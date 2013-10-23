 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.3 als 2.6.1-Ersatz

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileGrinding Gear Games hat mit dem Patch 2.6.3 eine nun hoffentlich funktionierende Variante der zurückgezogenen Version 2.6.1 freigegeben. Folgende Verbesserungen sind unter anderem im Lieferumfang:
  • Mystery boxes are now grouped by type and have an improved opening experience.
  • The hideout stash has also been replaced with a similar new display. Hideout decorations are now shared between all leagues.
  • Microtransactions other than Skin Transfer can now be used in races where they were previously disabled.
  • The way that you reclaim transfered skins has been changed. You now shift-click the skinned item to remove the skin from it.
  • The /claim_crafting_benches command has been removed. You can now place crafting benches from previous leagues in your challenge league hideout, but must level the masters up as usual to unlock various crafting functions.
Daniel Boll am 21 Jul 2017 @ 12:58
0
