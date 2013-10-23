GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 3.0.0 bringt sechs neue Akte (Update)
Nachtrag von Daniel Boll (02.08.2017, 13:16 Uhr):
Version 3.0.0 wird am kommenden Freitag, um 22:00 Uhr veröffentlicht. Der
umfassende Changelog
ist bereits einsehbar. Hier ein Auszug daraus:
Significantly updated the tutorial. It is integrated with the new Help system.
The game HUD has been updated to the Eclipse theme used throughout The Fall of Oriath.
Added 8 Vaal Side Areas with new bosses, found through areas in Oriath.
Added a Passive Skill Tree planning system.
Introduced new technology for rendering water throughout the game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgWzr0Vxyrw
Originalmeldung vom 15.02.2017, 10:36 Uhr:
Grinding Gear Games
plant für Juni oder Juli 2017 die Veröffentlichung des bis dato wohl umfangreichsten Updates für sein F2P-Hack-and-Slay
Path of Exile
. Die Version 3.0.0 hat den Untertitel "The Fall of Oriath" und wird das Spiel auf einen Schlag um satte sechs Akte erweitern, womit die Haupthandlung offensichtlich von Anfang bis Ende durchspielbar sein dürfte. Obendrauf wird's frische Fertigkeiten-Gems, einzigartige Waffen und weitere Inhalte geben. Gestrichen werden derweil die beiden Schwierigkeitsstufen "Cruel" und "Merciless".
Überraschend kommt die Kapitellawine schon, denn ursprünglich plante die Spieleschmiede, einen Akt pro Jahr zu veröffentlichen. Eine Betaphase soll Ende April/Anfang Mai für The Fall of Oriath beginnen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFAPw_F3jyg
Daniel Boll
am 02 Aug 2017 @ 13:20
The Awakening Trailer
