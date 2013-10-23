GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 3.0.1 verfügbar
Für
Grinding Gear Games'
F2P-Hack-&-Slay-Titel
Path of Exile
steht der
Patch 3.0.1
zum Herunterladen bereit. Folgende Verbesserungen sind beispielsweise an Bord:
Fixed a bug where Harbinger monsters with the Inner Treasure mod would not drop a unique item.
Fixed a bug with the Pantheon powers for Solaris and Lunaris where bonuses to Physical Damage Reduction instead applied to Armour.
Fixed various bugs with several skills that were preventing them from targeting Kitava.
Fixed a bug where the --nopreload and --noasync launch parameters could cause performance problems or crashes.
Fixed various issues with older characters being migrated to 3.0.0. This most notably includes characters at end game who had missed various acts, such as Characters who were in maps but had never completed Act 4.
Daniel Boll
am 17 Aug 2017 @ 12:46
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Skull & Bones
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Patch 3.0.0 bringt sechs neue Akte (Update)
PC-Patch 2.5.2 & Xbox-One-Umsetzung (Updat..
Patch 2.6.3 als 2.6.1-Ersatz
Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar
Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze
Patch 2.6.0 samt Hotfixes verfügbar
Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute
Path of Exile: Patch 2.4.0
Path of Exile: Patch 2.3.0 verfügbar
Path of Exile: Ascendancy-Termin
Preview
Mehr Shots
(18)
The Awakening Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
