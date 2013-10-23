 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila



Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Path of Exile - Patch 3.0.1 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileFür Grinding Gear Games' F2P-Hack-&-Slay-Titel Path of Exile steht der Patch 3.0.1 zum Herunterladen bereit. Folgende Verbesserungen sind beispielsweise an Bord:
  • Fixed a bug where Harbinger monsters with the Inner Treasure mod would not drop a unique item.
  • Fixed a bug with the Pantheon powers for Solaris and Lunaris where bonuses to Physical Damage Reduction instead applied to Armour.
  • Fixed various bugs with several skills that were preventing them from targeting Kitava.
  • Fixed a bug where the --nopreload and --noasync launch parameters could cause performance problems or crashes.
  • Fixed various issues with older characters being migrated to 3.0.0. This most notably includes characters at end game who had missed various acts, such as Characters who were in maps but had never completed Act 4.
Daniel Boll am 17 Aug 2017 @ 12:46
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
 		Skull & Bones
Skull & Bones
 		Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 41  Weitere anzeigen
Artikel
Screenshots
Path-of-Exile
Path-of-Exile
Mehr Shots (18)
Videos

The Awakening Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller:
Grinding Gear Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  