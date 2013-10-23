GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 3.1.1c in Kürze
Grinding Gear Games
plant für spätestens morgen die Veröffentlichung
eines neuen Patches
für
Path of Exile
, das gebührenfrei spielbare Hack-and-Slay-MMOG. Die Version 3.1.1c soll unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mitbringen:
Fixed a bug where Elder Guardian areas could be created at the wrong level.
Fixed a bug where players could be capped on Elder- and Shaper-influenced areas, and would have their progress prevented.
Fixed a bug where the Echoes of Witchcraft Prophecy could trigger and be consumed without being completable. This prophecy will no longer appear for characters above level 18.
Further improvements have been made to the visibility of Abyss cracks.
The bounding box for Abyssal Depths entrance has been reduced in size.
Fixed an issue where large rats had the incorrect attack length set. This results in a nerf of damage to the Swarming Rat and Overgrown Rat monsters.
Daniel Boll
am 20 Dez 2017 @ 13:42
0
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
