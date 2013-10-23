GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 3.1.2 in Kürze
Für den morgigen Freitag setzt
Grinding Gear Games
die Veröffentlichung
eines neuen Path-of-Exile-Patches
an. Die Version 3.1.2 verspricht beispielsweise erweiterte Infokästen für Items, neue grafische Effekte und diverse Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed a bug where the "Prefixes Cannot be Changed" and "Suffixes Cannot be Changed" mods were able to be crafted onto Abyss Jewels.
Fixed a bug where players were sometimes able to get too many enchantments from a Divine Font in the Labyrinth.
Fixed a bug where the "Gain x% of Maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield while affected by Clarity" Watcher's Eye mod was granting more Energy Shield than intended.
Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented completion of The Twilight Temple map.
Fixed a bug where all Corrupted Side Areas, Mission Areas, Daily Areas and some Act 10 areas could drop Maps higher than Tier 1.
Daniel Boll
am 18 Jan 2018 @ 11:08
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 3.1.1c in Kürze
Deutsche Lokalisierung in Kürze (Update)
Patch 3.0.1 verfügbar
Patch 3.0.0 bringt sechs neue Akte (Update)
PC-Patch 2.5.2 & Xbox-One-Umsetzung (Updat..
Patch 2.6.3 als 2.6.1-Ersatz
Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar
Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze
Patch 2.6.0 samt Hotfixes verfügbar
Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute
10
von
44
Preview
Mehr Shots
(18)
The Awakening Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
