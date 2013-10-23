 GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 3.1.2 in Kürze

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileFür den morgigen Freitag setzt Grinding Gear Games die Veröffentlichung eines neuen Path-of-Exile-Patches an. Die Version 3.1.2 verspricht beispielsweise erweiterte Infokästen für Items, neue grafische Effekte und diverse Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed a bug where the "Prefixes Cannot be Changed" and "Suffixes Cannot be Changed" mods were able to be crafted onto Abyss Jewels.
  • Fixed a bug where players were sometimes able to get too many enchantments from a Divine Font in the Labyrinth.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Gain x% of Maximum Mana as Extra Maximum Energy Shield while affected by Clarity" Watcher's Eye mod was granting more Energy Shield than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented completion of The Twilight Temple map.
  • Fixed a bug where all Corrupted Side Areas, Mission Areas, Daily Areas and some Act 10 areas could drop Maps higher than Tier 1.
Daniel Boll am 18 Jan 2018 @ 11:08
0
Artikel
Screenshots
Path-of-Exile
Path-of-Exile
Mehr Shots (18)
Videos

The Awakening Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller:
Grinding Gear Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
