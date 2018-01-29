GBase - the gamer's base
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues - Patch verbessert Performance
Für das Early-Access-Rollenspiel
Shroud of the Avatar
wurde am Wochenende
ein neuer Patch
veröffentlicht, der die Framerate optimiert, die Startszenarien überarbeitet, das Crafting-System erweitert und Änderungen am Kampfsystem vornimmt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Light Spell & Courage Path: Players who choose the Courage Path now also start with the Light Spell to match the other paths.
Aggro Change: We have updated the math used for calculating the decay of aggro over time to support multiple sources of threat (damage, healing, pets, etc.). This change will make it easier for players attempting to 'tank' to actively hold aggro.
Opportunity Strike Range: This skill will now correctly use the weapon range.
Mit der Freigabe der Vollversion ist weiterhin am 27. März 2018 zu rechnen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ixG66a2qys
Daniel Boll
am 29 Jan 2018 @ 14:03
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
27 März 2018
Hersteller
:
Portalarium
Publisher
:
N/A
