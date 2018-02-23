 GBase - the gamer's base
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues - Patch 51 & Demoversion

Personal Computer 
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken VirtuesZum Rollenspielprojekt Shroud of the Avatar steht ein neuer Patch zur Verfügung, der Performance-Optimierungen, spezialisierte Fähigkeitenbäume und zahlreiche Fehlerbereinigungen mitbringt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Quests and Stacked Items: NPCs will now take as many items as they need out of a stack of items, or even out of multiple stacks, so that you don’t have to give them the exact quantity.
  • Book First Time Help: We added help messages to the book interface that tell you how to turn pages and use the bookmark to get to the table of contents. These messages are shown the first time that you use a book.
  • Refining Skill Icons: We created custom icons for the Refining Skills that were added in Release 50.
Wer möchte, kann sich anhand einer Demoversion von Shroud of the Avatar einen Eindruck verschaffen. Alle drei Storypfade können gewählt werden, doch seid ihr auf eure Wahl beschränkt und könnt nur bis maximal Fertigkeitenstufe 50 aufsteigen.
Daniel Boll am 23 Feb 2018 @ 12:14
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Hulk: Tactics
 		Final Fantasy XII - The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XII - The Zodiac Age
 		Realms Beyond
Realms Beyond
oczko1 Weitere News
Screenshots
Shroud-of-the-Avatar-Forsaken-Virtues
Shroud-of-the-Avatar-Forsaken-Virtues
Mehr Shots (6)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
27 März 2018
Hersteller:
Portalarium

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
