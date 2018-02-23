GBase - the gamer's base
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues - Patch 51 & Demoversion
Zum Rollenspielprojekt
Shroud of the Avatar
steht
ein neuer Patch
zur Verfügung, der Performance-Optimierungen, spezialisierte Fähigkeitenbäume und zahlreiche Fehlerbereinigungen mitbringt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Quests and Stacked Items: NPCs will now take as many items as they need out of a stack of items, or even out of multiple stacks, so that you don’t have to give them the exact quantity.
Book First Time Help: We added help messages to the book interface that tell you how to turn pages and use the bookmark to get to the table of contents. These messages are shown the first time that you use a book.
Refining Skill Icons: We created custom icons for the Refining Skills that were added in Release 50.
Wer möchte, kann sich
anhand einer Demoversion
von Shroud of the Avatar einen Eindruck verschaffen. Alle drei Storypfade können gewählt werden, doch seid ihr auf eure Wahl beschränkt und könnt nur bis maximal Fertigkeitenstufe 50 aufsteigen.
Daniel Boll
am 23 Feb 2018 @ 12:14
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
27 März 2018
Hersteller
:
Portalarium
Publisher
:
N/A
