The Forest - Patch 0.69 samt Hotfix verfügbar

Personal Computer 
The ForestDie Early-Access-Fassung von The Forest erhielt am Wochenende einen neuen Patch samt Hotfix. Zu den Neuerungen zählen unter anderem folgende Punkte:
  • (Audio) Turtle sled now plays a snow texture on top of turtle shell event when used on snow area.
  • (Audio) Polished audio events for molotov, flare and dynamite when holding and then throwing. Flares also now emit a burning sfx after thrown.
  • (Audio) Fixed bug where dropping bodies on some rock types wouldn't trigger a body drop audio event.
  • Fixed cave map in inventory not showing the hovered outline
  • Fixed dying in the endgame area while not fighting the boss returning player to the hanging scene without properly unloading the endgame and cleaning up relevant data, leaving game in a unable to save state and with broken lighting outside
  • Fixed megan sometimes disappearing if player gets hit while while picking her up in the end game
  • Fixed held logs colliding awkwardly when quickly dropped by player
  • Lowered Birdhouse build log cost to 1
  • (multiplayer) Fixed tortoise ragdolls causing frame rate issues as host in MP
Daniel Boll am 23 Okt 2017 @ 13:50
0
