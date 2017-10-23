GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.69 samt Hotfix verfügbar
Die Early-Access-Fassung von
The Forest
erhielt am Wochenende
einen neuen Patch
samt
Hotfix
. Zu den Neuerungen zählen unter anderem folgende Punkte:
(Audio) Turtle sled now plays a snow texture on top of turtle shell event when used on snow area.
(Audio) Polished audio events for molotov, flare and dynamite when holding and then throwing. Flares also now emit a burning sfx after thrown.
(Audio) Fixed bug where dropping bodies on some rock types wouldn't trigger a body drop audio event.
Fixed cave map in inventory not showing the hovered outline
Fixed dying in the endgame area while not fighting the boss returning player to the hanging scene without properly unloading the endgame and cleaning up relevant data, leaving game in a unable to save state and with broken lighting outside
Fixed megan sometimes disappearing if player gets hit while while picking her up in the end game
Fixed held logs colliding awkwardly when quickly dropped by player
Lowered Birdhouse build log cost to 1
(multiplayer) Fixed tortoise ragdolls causing frame rate issues as host in MP
Daniel Boll
am 23 Okt 2017 @ 13:50
Mehr Shots
(3)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Game-Abo:
