The Forest - Patch 0.71 veröffentlicht
Für das Early-Access-Spiel
The Forest
, das 2018 fertiggestellt werden soll, ist
ein neuer Patch
verfügbar, der unter anderem folgende Inhalte mitbringt:
Added new electrical tape pickup
Added new modern arrow pickup
Explosives now require electrical tape to be crafted
Electrical tape can now be found in some suitcases
New craftable weapon added! To make a slingshot combine 1 stick, with a cloth and electrical tape. Use small rocks for ammo.
Small rocks are now collected directly to your inventory
(Performance) AI of enemies optimized
Reduced stutter from navmesh update when new structures are completed
Fixed enemies not positioned on ceiling correctly in caves
Fixed player able to get stuck if entering a rope trigger while knocked down on ground
Daniel Boll
am 15 Dez 2017 @ 13:23
Overkill VR
World War Z
GTFO
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Mehr Shots
(3)
