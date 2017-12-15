 GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.71 veröffentlicht

Personal Computer 
The ForestFür das Early-Access-Spiel The Forest, das 2018 fertiggestellt werden soll, ist ein neuer Patch verfügbar, der unter anderem folgende Inhalte mitbringt:
  • Added new electrical tape pickup
  • Added new modern arrow pickup
  • Explosives now require electrical tape to be crafted
  • Electrical tape can now be found in some suitcases
  • New craftable weapon added! To make a slingshot combine 1 stick, with a cloth and electrical tape. Use small rocks for ammo.
  • Small rocks are now collected directly to your inventory
  • (Performance) AI of enemies optimized
  • Reduced stutter from navmesh update when new structures are completed
  • Fixed enemies not positioned on ceiling correctly in caves
  • Fixed player able to get stuck if entering a rope trigger while knocked down on ground
Daniel Boll am 15 Dez 2017 @ 13:23
Screenshots
The-Forest
The-Forest
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
2018
Game-Abo:
  
