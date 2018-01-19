GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
The Forest - Patch 0.72 verfügbar
Besitzer der Early-Access-Fassung von
The Forest
können ab sofort
einen neuen Patch
beziehen, der über 100 behobene Fehler verspricht. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed battery level able to fall below 0% when flashlight is taped to a weapon
After crafting an item, the entire crafting napkin is now used to target the product of the recipe.
Fixed animals sometimes getting stuck following the player
Fixed geese not affected by certain weapon types
Fixed player able to walk underwater if they glitch through the wall while inside the yacht
Fixed some missing rock sounds in world when walking over rocks
Fixed dynamite missing fuse on placed or thrown version compared to held
Fixed missing amount identifier for paints in inventory
Fixed wrong shark head on mounted version
Daniel Boll
am 19 Jan 2018 @ 14:11
Tweet
0
Overkill VR
World War Z
GTFO
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 0.71 veröffentlicht
Patch 0.70 verfügbar
Patch 0.69 samt Hotfix verfügbar
Patch 0.68 veröffentlicht
Patch 0.67 verfügbar
Patch 0.66 verfügbar
Patch 0.65 mit 64-Bit-Support
Patch 0.64 mit ersten Errungenschaften
Patch 0.63 mit besserer Taschenlampe
Patch 0.62 verfügbar
10
von
67
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(3)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
2018
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt