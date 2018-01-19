 GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.72 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
The ForestBesitzer der Early-Access-Fassung von The Forest können ab sofort einen neuen Patch beziehen, der über 100 behobene Fehler verspricht. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed battery level able to fall below 0% when flashlight is taped to a weapon
  • After crafting an item, the entire crafting napkin is now used to target the product of the recipe.
  • Fixed animals sometimes getting stuck following the player
  • Fixed geese not affected by certain weapon types
  • Fixed player able to walk underwater if they glitch through the wall while inside the yacht
  • Fixed some missing rock sounds in world when walking over rocks
  • Fixed dynamite missing fuse on placed or thrown version compared to held
  • Fixed missing amount identifier for paints in inventory
  • Fixed wrong shark head on mounted version
Daniel Boll am 19 Jan 2018 @ 14:11
