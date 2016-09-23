 GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.4.5 mit Anti-Cheat-System

Personal Computer 
Warhammer 40K - Eternal CrusadeFür Behaviour Interactives Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade steht ein neuer Patch zum Download bereit, der dem Spiel ein Anti-Cheat-System verpasst und etwa folgende Verbesserungen vornimmt:
  • Allow Relic helmet on all Chaos
  • Fixed an invisible collision on Blackbolt
  • Fixed a floating vehicle blocker on Blackbolt
  • Fixed some holes in the back of Fortress Ronan that let Swooping Hawks fall through the floor
  • Power Klaw strong attack now launches vehicles as far as Power Fists.
  • Tooltips for ranged weapons that can be reloaded now show ammunition in the same way as the in-game HUD, where the sum of the first and second values are equal to the total capacity.
Daniel Boll am 22 Jun 2017 @ 12:16
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 September 2016
Hersteller:
Behaviour Interactive

Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Game-Abo:
  
