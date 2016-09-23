GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.4.5 mit Anti-Cheat-System
Für
Behaviour Interactives
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
steht
ein neuer Patch
zum Download bereit, der dem Spiel ein Anti-Cheat-System verpasst und etwa folgende Verbesserungen vornimmt:
Allow Relic helmet on all Chaos
Fixed an invisible collision on Blackbolt
Fixed a floating vehicle blocker on Blackbolt
Fixed some holes in the back of Fortress Ronan that let Swooping Hawks fall through the floor
Power Klaw strong attack now launches vehicles as far as Power Fists.
Tooltips for ranged weapons that can be reloaded now show ammunition in the same way as the in-game HUD, where the sum of the first and second values are equal to the total capacity.
Daniel Boll
am 22 Jun 2017 @ 12:16
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Behaviour Interactive
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
