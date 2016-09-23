GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch mit Herausforderungen
Behaviour Interactive
hat
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
via Patch
mit Herausforderungen erweitert und darüber hinaus die Kampfbalance optimiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog der Version 1.6.0:
Challenges are now live. These are repeatable goals that award requisition points upon completion. Completed or dismissed challenges are periodically replaced with new ones.
Uploading to Steam Workshop is now available from the hub.The Workshop on Steam will go live shortly, with the first categories and specifications required to upload, on our Support FAQ.
Promethium Mine, a new 15 vs 15 player infantry only Supremacy map has been added to the rotation. This map focuses on taking strategic positions surrounding the Capture Points in order to obtain victory.
The flanking route in Agnathio to attack point B from the left side has been reworked to offer more flexibility to the attackers
Daniel Boll
am 07 Nov 2017 @ 13:05
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Skull & Bones
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Behaviour Interactive
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
