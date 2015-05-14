GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.21 verbessert Spielbalance
Nach einer mehrtägigen Betaphase ist der
Patch 2.21
nun offiziell für
Galactic Civilizations III
veröffentlicht worden. Geboten werden ausschließlich Spielbalance-Änderungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
New improvement: Galactic Mainframe. Can't be built on one's homeworld. Acts as a hub for other research buildings.
Deep core mine base social production increased from 1 to 3, provides a universal manufacturing bonus to adjacent tiles.
Various reclassifications of improvements for the AI
Hyperspace project provides a +3 to neighboring research
Brindle's Observatory adjacency research bonus increased from 2 to 3
Kimberley's Refuge is now indestructible, provides +3 to the neighboring population.
City population cap reduced from 16 to 9.
City food cost increased from 2 to 3.
Cities provide +2 level bonuses to Research, Manufacturing, Wealth and Influence improvements!
Daniel Boll
am 02 Jun 2017 @ 08:33
0
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
14 Mai 2015
Hersteller
:
Stardock Corporation
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
