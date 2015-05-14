 GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.21 verbessert Spielbalance

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIINach einer mehrtägigen Betaphase ist der Patch 2.21 nun offiziell für Galactic Civilizations III veröffentlicht worden. Geboten werden ausschließlich Spielbalance-Änderungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • New improvement: Galactic Mainframe. Can't be built on one's homeworld. Acts as a hub for other research buildings.
  • Deep core mine base social production increased from 1 to 3, provides a universal manufacturing bonus to adjacent tiles.
  • Various reclassifications of improvements for the AI
  • Hyperspace project provides a +3 to neighboring research
  • Brindle's Observatory adjacency research bonus increased from 2 to 3
  • Kimberley's Refuge is now indestructible, provides +3 to the neighboring population.
  • City population cap reduced from 16 to 9.
  • City food cost increased from 2 to 3.
  • Cities provide +2 level bonuses to Research, Manufacturing, Wealth and Influence improvements!
Daniel Boll am 02 Jun 2017 @ 08:33
0
