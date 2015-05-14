 GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.3 optimiert die KI

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIIFür Galactic Civilizations III kann ein neuer Patch bezogen werden, der neben Fehlerbereinigungen unter anderem zahlreiche KI-Verbesserungen zu bieten hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog der Version 2.3:
  • Player objects calculations moved into the AI thread (performance)
  • Fixed bug that caused AI to potentially get "free credits" due to messaging being disabled
  • Pirate AI is more aggressive.
  • AI better at defending planets (Crusade tech)
  • AI targeting system updated to near Crusade level
  • AI keeps track of its fleet inventory, this is used to make better decisions on what to Build
  • AI more aggressive in using transports
  • Lots and lots of improvements to the AI's ability to target enemies intelligently
  • Smarter AI behavior when it comes to asking for money and such
  • AI smarter about what ships it wants to build and when
  • Much better AI trading system for putting together deals
  • AI trading changed to be a vector so that it can offer multiple trade offers (Crusade feature)
Daniel Boll am 20 Jun 2017 @ 12:54
