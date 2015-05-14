GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.3 optimiert die KI
Für
Galactic Civilizations III
kann
ein neuer Patch
bezogen werden, der neben Fehlerbereinigungen unter anderem zahlreiche KI-Verbesserungen zu bieten hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog der Version 2.3:
Player objects calculations moved into the AI thread (performance)
Fixed bug that caused AI to potentially get "free credits" due to messaging being disabled
Pirate AI is more aggressive.
AI better at defending planets (Crusade tech)
AI targeting system updated to near Crusade level
AI keeps track of its fleet inventory, this is used to make better decisions on what to Build
AI more aggressive in using transports
Lots and lots of improvements to the AI's ability to target enemies intelligently
Smarter AI behavior when it comes to asking for money and such
AI smarter about what ships it wants to build and when
Much better AI trading system for putting together deals
AI trading changed to be a vector so that it can offer multiple trade offers (Crusade feature)
Daniel Boll
am 20 Jun 2017 @ 12:54
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
Tethered
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 2.21 verbessert Spielbalance
Verdoppelung des Universums durch Patch 2.2
Patch 2.13 mit KI-Verbesserungen
Crusade-Erweiterung angekündigt (Update)
Patch 2.0 offiziell freigegeben
Patch 1.9 mit Stardock-Launcher & KI-Upgra..
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.83
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.82
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.81
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.8
10
von
32
Weitere anzeigen
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
14 Mai 2015
Hersteller
:
Stardock Corporation
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
