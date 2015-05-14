 GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.32 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIIDas Weltraum-Strategiespiel Galactic Civilizations III bekam kürzlich einen neuen Patch verpasst, der neben KI-Verbesserungen beispielsweise Folgendes verspricht:
  • Removed bad clipping on some of the citizen portraits.
  • Updated the Anomaly Popup Window so that the background image is correct at medium and normal UI sizes.
  • Cropped and resized citizen portraits to remove artifacts in the Choose Portraits screen.
  • Large UI version of Shipyard list icon is no longer blurry.
  • Fixed issue where tradable stat type and strategic resource trade items were not displaying correctly in the diplomacy->treaty details screen (they would show up as "New Game")
Daniel Boll am 02 Aug 2017 @ 14:02
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
14 Mai 2015
