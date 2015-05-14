GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.32 verfügbar
Das Weltraum-Strategiespiel
Galactic Civilizations III
bekam kürzlich
einen neuen Patch
verpasst, der neben KI-Verbesserungen beispielsweise Folgendes verspricht:
Removed bad clipping on some of the citizen portraits.
Updated the Anomaly Popup Window so that the background image is correct at medium and normal UI sizes.
Cropped and resized citizen portraits to remove artifacts in the Choose Portraits screen.
Large UI version of Shipyard list icon is no longer blurry.
Fixed issue where tradable stat type and strategic resource trade items were not displaying correctly in the diplomacy->treaty details screen (they would show up as "New Game")
am 02 Aug 2017 @ 14:02
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
14 Mai 2015
Hersteller
:
Stardock Corporation
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
