Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.33 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIINach kurzer Betaphase verteilt Stardock nun den Patch 2.33 an alle Besitzer von Galactic Civilizations III. Folgende Verbesserungen sind unter anderem enthalten:
  • Adjusted the galaxy generation so that the game doesn't crash when on "insane" maps set to "scattered". This change won't affect the distribution of stars or planets.
  • Fixed another rarer crash in the map generation system
  • Fixed corrupt graphic for the Drengin mining base
  • Addressed a crash where the UI was trying to access a deleted object.
  • Fixed numerous crashes where the game was referencing stale data.
  • Fixed a crash in "Add Trade Offer" if one side is not valid (usually means that it's trying to update the offer before the window is open)
Daniel Boll am 11 Aug 2017 @ 13:57
0
