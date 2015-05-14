GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.33 verfügbar
Nach kurzer Betaphase verteilt
Stardock
nun den
Patch 2.33
an alle Besitzer von
Galactic Civilizations III
. Folgende Verbesserungen sind unter anderem enthalten:
Adjusted the galaxy generation so that the game doesn't crash when on "insane" maps set to "scattered". This change won't affect the distribution of stars or planets.
Fixed another rarer crash in the map generation system
Fixed corrupt graphic for the Drengin mining base
Addressed a crash where the UI was trying to access a deleted object.
Fixed numerous crashes where the game was referencing stale data.
Fixed a crash in "Add Trade Offer" if one side is not valid (usually means that it's trying to update the offer before the window is open)
Daniel Boll
am 11 Aug 2017 @ 13:57
