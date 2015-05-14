GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.5 mit besserer KI
Stardock
hat seinem Weltraum-Strategiespiel
Galactic Civilizations III
via Patch
angeblich deutlich pfiffigere KI-Gegner verpasst, deren Runden nun zudem spürbar flotter über die Bühne gehen sollen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Major fix/improvement to turn times and stuck turn issue: Only battles on screen and zoomed in will be played out OR if it involves the player.
Every unit of population now produces 1 raw production point.
Eager bonus reduced from 1 per conquered planet to 0.25
Rush cost multiplier increased from 10X to 20X
Coercion penalty eliminated
Base population growth reduced from 0.2 to 0.1
Tech inflation increased from 0.01 to 0.02
Asteroid base cost reduced from 500 to 100
Base colony production points reduced from 5 to 1
Capital world population cap reduced from 10 to 5
Default colony population cap reduced from 5 to 3
Daniel Boll
am 13 Sep 2017 @ 15:44
