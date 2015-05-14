 GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.5 mit besserer KI

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIIStardock hat seinem Weltraum-Strategiespiel Galactic Civilizations III via Patch angeblich deutlich pfiffigere KI-Gegner verpasst, deren Runden nun zudem spürbar flotter über die Bühne gehen sollen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Major fix/improvement to turn times and stuck turn issue: Only battles on screen and zoomed in will be played out OR if it involves the player.
  • Every unit of population now produces 1 raw production point.
  • Eager bonus reduced from 1 per conquered planet to 0.25
  • Rush cost multiplier increased from 10X to 20X
  • Coercion penalty eliminated
  • Base population growth reduced from 0.2 to 0.1
  • Tech inflation increased from 0.01 to 0.02
  • Asteroid base cost reduced from 500 to 100
  • Base colony production points reduced from 5 to 1
  • Capital world population cap reduced from 10 to 5
  • Default colony population cap reduced from 5 to 3
Daniel Boll am 13 Sep 2017 @ 15:44
