Hearts of Iron IV - Add-on "Waking the Tiger" angekündigt (Update)
Nachtrag von Alexander Boedeker (30.01.2018, 16:30 Uhr):
Aus dem "bald" hat sich mittlerweile der 8. März als Erscheinungstermin herauskristallisiert.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-Jg57aaLuE
Originalmeldung vom 16.11.2017, 17:28 Uhr:
Paradox Interactive
hat für
Hearts of Iron IV
eine neue Erweiterung
angekündigt
, die bald für 19,99 Euro erhältlich sein wird. "Waking the Tiger" konzentriert sich auf die Republik China und deren Front im Zweiten Weltkrieg. Noch bevor die anderen großen Mächte beteiligt waren, wurde das Interesse des imperialistischen Japans an China geweckt. Dieses ist zwar ideologisch geteilt, aber dennoch nicht leicht zu bezwingen. Es liegt nun an den Spielern, die chinesische Nation zu retten und zu vereinen.
Zu den Features gehören:
Chinese National Focuses: Divided and under threat, China has great reserves of manpower and diplomatic flexibility
Chain of Command: Unite your armies under a field marshal who can take advantage of the many skills of the generals under his direction
Decisions and Missions: Historical decisions and national missions give your new places to spend Political Power, as you deal with domestic politics or start special projects
General Traits and Abilities: Generals’ traits can now unlock powerful Command Power abilities, allowing great flexibility and creativity
Updated Japanese Focus Tree: More attention to the Asian campaign and alternate history paths, including restoring Civilian Government or allying with the feared Soviets
Updated German Focus Tree: New possible histories for the German Reich, including the chance to replace Hitler with the exiled Kaiser, or lead a democratic Germany against Stalin
Acclimatization: Over time, troops will learn how to survive in the desert or harsh winters, giving these veterans an edge on the battlefield
And More: Capturing battlefield equipment, and a revitalized air war system that has room for Volunteer air wings
Einen Trailer zu Waking the Tiger gibt es hier:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBeLSGr3EVs
Saskia Meijer
am 30 Jan 2018 @ 16:33
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius: Relics of War
Skyworld
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
6 Juni 2016
Hersteller
:
Paradox Interactive
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
