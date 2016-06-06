 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila



Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Hearts of Iron IV - Add-on "Waking the Tiger" angekündigt

Personal Computer 
Hearts of Iron IVParadox Interactive hat für Hearts of Iron IV eine neue Erweiterung angekündigt, die bald für 19,99 Euro erhältlich sein wird. "Waking the Tiger" konzentriert sich auf die Republik China und deren Front im Zweiten Weltkrieg. Noch bevor die anderen großen Mächte beteiligt waren, wurde das Interesse des imperialistischen Japans an China geweckt. Dieses ist zwar ideologisch geteilt, aber dennoch nicht leicht zu bezwingen. Es liegt nun an den Spielern, die chinesische Nation zu retten und zu vereinen.

Zu den Features gehören:
  • Chinese National Focuses: Divided and under threat, China has great reserves of manpower and diplomatic flexibility
  • Chain of Command: Unite your armies under a field marshal who can take advantage of the many skills of the generals under his direction
  • Decisions and Missions: Historical decisions and national missions give your new places to spend Political Power, as you deal with domestic politics or start special projects
  • General Traits and Abilities: Generals’ traits can now unlock powerful Command Power abilities, allowing great flexibility and creativity
  • Updated Japanese Focus Tree: More attention to the Asian campaign and alternate history paths, including restoring Civilian Government or allying with the feared Soviets
  • Updated German Focus Tree: New possible histories for the German Reich, including the chance to replace Hitler with the exiled Kaiser, or lead a democratic Germany against Stalin
  • Acclimatization: Over time, troops will learn how to survive in the desert or harsh winters, giving these veterans an edge on the battlefield
  • And More: Capturing battlefield equipment, and a revitalized air war system that has room for Volunteer air wings
Einen Trailer zu Waking the Tiger gibt es hier:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBeLSGr3EVs
Saskia Meijer am 16 Nov 2017 @ 17:28
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Skyworld
Skyworld
 		Attack of the Earthlings
Attack of the Earthlings
 		Phoenix Point
Phoenix Point
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Screenshots
Hearts-of-Iron-IV
Hearts-of-Iron-IV
Mehr Shots (10)
Videos

GDC 2016 Making of Movie
England's Downfall Trailer
Tanks for the Inspiration Making of Movie
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin:
6 Juni 2016
Hersteller:
Paradox Interactive

Publisher:
Paradox Interactive
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  