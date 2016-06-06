GBase - the gamer's base
Hearts of Iron IV - Death-or-Dishonor-DLC angekündigt (Update)
Nachtrag von Daniel Boll (01.06.2017, 15:55 Uhr):
Der DLC ist für den 14. Juni 2017 geplant.
Originalmeldung vom 26.04.2017, 17:30 Uhr:
Das demnächst erscheinende Zusatzpaket "Death or Dishonor" für das Strategiespiel
Hearts of Iron IV
, welches heute angekündigt wurde, wird den Fokus auf die Länder Rumänien, Ungarn, Tschechoslowakei und Jugoslawien legen, die unter anderem jeweils mit einem eigenen nationalen Fokus-Set bedacht werden. Außerdem werden sich dieser 9,99 US-Dollar teure DLC (Season-Pass-Besitzer werden nicht mehr extra zur Kasse gebeten) und ein parallel erscheinender Patch folgende Neuerungen teilen:
Revamp of Air Gameplay: Take to the skies with new mechanics and quality of life updates that make it easier to bring your airpower to bear.
Equipment Conversion: Update your arsenal by converting older units -- or make use of captured enemy vehicles and gear.
New Music and Art: Three new thematic musical tracks from composer Andreas Waldetoft, new art content for the four focus nations, and new troop voiceovers.
New Diplomatic and Puppet Interactions: License military technology to bring other nations' weapons to the field or sell your advances to the highest bidder. Fascist countries get new subject levels like Reichskommissariat, with access to licenses, industry and strategic resources. The instated governments are held in an iron grip, making it harder for them to break free.
Improved Map Design and Display: the world map has been clarified to make it easier to follow the action around the world. New impassable areas create tactical choke-points and more historical gameplay
Weitere Informationen könnt ihr
über die offizielle Steam-Webseite
bekommen.
Alexander Boedeker
am 01 Jun 2017 @ 15:56
0
Attack of the Earthlings
Phoenix Point
Panzer Corps 2
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Anniversary-Pack erschienen
Erste Erweiterung demnächst verfügbar (Upd..
Hearts of Iron IV: Patch 1.2 verfügbar
(Upd) Hearts of Iron IV: Deutsche Version ..
Hearts of Iron IV: Patch 1.1
Hearts of Iron IV: Termin & Anforderungen
(Upd) Hearts of Iron IV: Später
Hearts of Iron IV: Beta geplant
Hearts of Iron: Teil 4 in Arbeit
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
6 Juni 2016
Hersteller
:
Paradox Interactive
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
