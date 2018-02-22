GBase - the gamer's base
Just Survive - Patch ändert Zerstörungsgrad
Für die Early-Access-Ausgabe von
Just Survive
wurde
ein neuer Patch
veröffentlicht, der neue Optionen für den Basen(aus)bau, aber auch ein geändertes Zerstörungssystem bietet. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Added Stone Tier Construction components
Closed gaps on Stone, Metal, Wood doors and gates
Added new Stronghold component - Vaults. These limited, sturdy rooms offer additional protection for your valuables
Reduced the cost of Metal Shacks
Increased hit points of Metal Shacks
Base Foundation placement detection improved and Base Foundation objects go deeper into the ground - Foundations are now much easier to place and can be placed in many more locations
Removed ramps from 3 sides of Base Foundations and made Foundations rotatable during snapping
Daniel Boll
am 22 Feb 2018 @ 14:25
Memories of Mars
Ascent: Infinite Realm
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
