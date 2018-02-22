 GBase - the gamer's base
Just Survive - Patch ändert Zerstörungsgrad

Personal Computer 
Just SurviveFür die Early-Access-Ausgabe von Just Survive wurde ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht, der neue Optionen für den Basen(aus)bau, aber auch ein geändertes Zerstörungssystem bietet. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Added Stone Tier Construction components
  • Closed gaps on Stone, Metal, Wood doors and gates
  • Added new Stronghold component - Vaults. These limited, sturdy rooms offer additional protection for your valuables
  • Reduced the cost of Metal Shacks
  • Increased hit points of Metal Shacks
  • Base Foundation placement detection improved and Base Foundation objects go deeper into the ground - Foundations are now much easier to place and can be placed in many more locations
  • Removed ramps from 3 sides of Base Foundations and made Foundations rotatable during snapping
Daniel Boll am 22 Feb 2018 @ 14:25
0
