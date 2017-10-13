 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila



Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Just Survive - Patch mit neuer Beute

Personal Computer 
Just SurviveDaybreak Game Company veröffentlichte heute einen neuen Patch für die Early-Access-Version von Just Survive. Neben einigen neuen Beute- und Crafting-Gegenständen sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen im Lieferumfang:
  • Fixed an issue where picking up an ammo box from a Stronghold pad could delete its contents instead of correctly dropping them to the ground
  • Fixed an issue with the display of raids on the map that were not initiated by the player
  • Stashes now display a health bar when they are below 95% health
  • Fixed an issue where dew collectors filled bottles more rapidly than intended
  • Fixed an issue where players wouldn't take fall damage after dying
  • Fixed an issue that caused zombies to stand around and ignore nearby players
  • Fixed an issue where the firefighter respirator would not reduce gas grenade / gas trap damage
Daniel Boll am 13 Okt 2017 @ 15:41
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
 		Skull & Bones
Skull & Bones
 		Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 33  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  