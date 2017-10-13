GBase - the gamer's base
Just Survive - Patch mit neuer Beute
Daybreak Game Company
veröffentlichte heute
einen neuen Patch
für die Early-Access-Version von
Just Survive
. Neben einigen neuen Beute- und Crafting-Gegenständen sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen im Lieferumfang:
Fixed an issue where picking up an ammo box from a Stronghold pad could delete its contents instead of correctly dropping them to the ground
Fixed an issue with the display of raids on the map that were not initiated by the player
Stashes now display a health bar when they are below 95% health
Fixed an issue where dew collectors filled bottles more rapidly than intended
Fixed an issue where players wouldn't take fall damage after dying
Fixed an issue that caused zombies to stand around and ignore nearby players
Fixed an issue where the firefighter respirator would not reduce gas grenade / gas trap damage
Daniel Boll
am 13 Okt 2017 @ 15:41
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Hersteller
:
Daybreak Game Company
Publisher
:
Daybreak Game Company
