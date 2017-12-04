 GBase - the gamer's base
Just Survive - Anti-Cheat-Patch & Server-Rücksetzung

Personal Computer 
Just SurviveDaybreak Game Company hat am Wochenende einen neuen Patch für die Early-Access-Fassung von Just Survive eingespielt und im Zuge dessen eine komplette Server-Rücksetzung durchgeführt. Hier der vollständige Changelog:
  • Fixed several server crash scenarios
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate thrown grenades
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to attack with melee at range
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate items
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to respawn on their corpse
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to receive items not normally available in the game
  • Adjusted camera collision for foundations to reduce the ability to clip the camera through foundations
  • Fixed an issue preventing the placement of chain door locks in areas where they should be placeable
  • Fixed an issue causing hospital doors to not spawn on Z1
  • Fixed an issue with incendiary grenades
  • Additional Anti-Cheat countermeasures
Daniel Boll am 04 Dez 2017 @ 14:58
0
