Just Survive - Anti-Cheat-Patch & Server-Rücksetzung
Daybreak Game Company
hat am Wochenende
einen neuen Patch
für die Early-Access-Fassung von
Just Survive
eingespielt und im Zuge dessen eine komplette Server-Rücksetzung durchgeführt. Hier der vollständige Changelog:
Fixed several server crash scenarios
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate thrown grenades
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to attack with melee at range
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate items
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to respawn on their corpse
Fixed an exploit that allowed players to receive items not normally available in the game
Adjusted camera collision for foundations to reduce the ability to clip the camera through foundations
Fixed an issue preventing the placement of chain door locks in areas where they should be placeable
Fixed an issue causing hospital doors to not spawn on Z1
Fixed an issue with incendiary grenades
Additional Anti-Cheat countermeasures
Daniel Boll
am 04 Dez 2017 @ 14:58
Ascent: Infinite Realm
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Hersteller
:
Daybreak Game Company
Publisher
:
Daybreak Game Company
Game-Abo:
