GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Hunt: Showdown - Jetzt mit Sturzschaden & Creditbonus
Cryteks
Early-Access-Projekt
Hunt: Showdown
erhielt am Wochenende
via Patch
fünf neue Waffen, elf neue Outfits und einen einmaligen 4.000-Credit-Bonus für jeden Spieler. Des Weiteren nehmen die Jäger ab sofort Schaden, wenn sie aus bestimmten Höhen stürzen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
AI is less likely to fall off cliffs during melee attacks now
All basic AI and bosses (except for the Butcher) can now be reliably set on fire
Improved the reactions for Grunts and Armored when hit. This should result in hits being more reliable and reduce the chance of the AI striking at a player as soon as they are hit
Increased draw-distance of AI to support the longer sniper combat distances
Increased the size of the Hive's defensive swarm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTESG3LfnUk
Daniel Boll
am 14 Mai 2018 @ 12:35
Tweet
0
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass
Radical Heights
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Massive Performance-Optimierungen
Early-Access-Phase gestartet
Mehrere Alphatests in Planung (Update)
Cryteks Koop-Shooter (Update)
Mehr Shots
(5)
History und Gameplay Making of Movie
E3 2017 Gameplay Movie
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Hersteller
:
Crytek
Publisher
:
Crytek
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt