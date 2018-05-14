 GBase - the gamer's base
oczko1 News

Hunt: Showdown - Jetzt mit Sturzschaden & Creditbonus

Personal Computer 
Hunt: ShowdownCryteks Early-Access-Projekt Hunt: Showdown erhielt am Wochenende via Patch fünf neue Waffen, elf neue Outfits und einen einmaligen 4.000-Credit-Bonus für jeden Spieler. Des Weiteren nehmen die Jäger ab sofort Schaden, wenn sie aus bestimmten Höhen stürzen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • AI is less likely to fall off cliffs during melee attacks now
  • All basic AI and bosses (except for the Butcher) can now be reliably set on fire
  • Improved the reactions for Grunts and Armored when hit. This should result in hits being more reliable and reduce the chance of the AI striking at a player as soon as they are hit
  • Increased draw-distance of AI to support the longer sniper combat distances
  • Increased the size of the Hive's defensive swarm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTESG3LfnUk
Daniel Boll am 14 Mai 2018 @ 12:35
0
