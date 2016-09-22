 GBase - the gamer's base
Fractured Space - Halloween-Patch verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceMit dem frisch veröffentlichten Patch 4.1 wird in Fractured Space ein Halloween-Event eingeläutet. Gleichzeitig gibt's eine Reihe von Spielverbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • An issue with the map when the Leviathan jump buoy times out has been fixed
  • Fixed issue where you could hold down the Jump Home button to bypass jump restrictions with Aegis and Centurion abilities.
  • Fixed the Overseer's camera from clipping with the front of the ship when at the minimum distance.
  • Fixed an issue where the Furion's front cannons would fire off-target at tight angles.
  • Fixed the Revenant Reaper using the old type of Fighters that don't automatically deploy.
Daniel Boll am 26 Okt 2017 @ 12:11
0
