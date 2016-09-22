GBase - the gamer's base
Fractured Space - Halloween-Patch verfügbar
Mit dem frisch veröffentlichten
Patch 4.1
wird in
Fractured Space
ein Halloween-Event eingeläutet. Gleichzeitig gibt's eine Reihe von Spielverbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
An issue with the map when the Leviathan jump buoy times out has been fixed
Fixed issue where you could hold down the Jump Home button to bypass jump restrictions with Aegis and Centurion abilities.
Fixed the Overseer's camera from clipping with the front of the ship when at the minimum distance.
Fixed an issue where the Furion's front cannons would fire off-target at tight angles.
Fixed the Revenant Reaper using the old type of Fighters that don't automatically deploy.
Daniel Boll
am 26 Okt 2017 @ 12:11
