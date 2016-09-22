 GBase - the gamer's base
Fractured Space - Patch 3.5 erschienen

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceFür den Weltraum-MOBA-Titel Fractured Space steht ein neuer Patch zum Download bereit, der unter anderem folgende Inhalte mitbringt:
  • Fractured Space icon now appears in the taskbar.
  • Gamma sector should no longer result in a white-out of bloom after many consecutive Gamma 3 events.
  • Given the leaderboard names a bit more space to allow the names to show.
  • Improved display of earned/current /locked medal rewards, and added highlighting to medal ranks/rewards
  • Fixed an issue where the new legendary wrapper would prevent crew being dropped onto the crew slots.
  • Fixed missing fx mesh on the Ultimate Interceptor
  • Added a fix for the Aegis being able to blink outside of the play area (cooldown is refunded if the blink fails in this way). Should also fix the possibility of all blink-to-target abilities being able to place you inside any sort of collision.
  • Fixed an issue where if a crew member meets the exact XP threshold, their crew members level would not update correctly.
  • Ship mastery text now highlights correctly when earned.
  • Fixed an issue where the new container for the legendary animation wrapper would cause issues when trying to replace crew members in a team.
Daniel Boll am 16 Jun 2017 @ 11:52
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin:
22 September 2016
