Fractured Space - Patch steigert Performance

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceMit der Version 3.5.02 sollen Performance-Probleme in Fractured Space minimiert werden. Außerdem gibt's einige allgemeine Fehlerbereinigungen und Spielbalance-Änderungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Reduced the icon size in the skill widget to fit inside circle.
  • Tweaked LOD ratios for environment objects and ships to reduce performance cost
  • Tweaked Post Process settings to reduce performance cost.
  • Fixed a bug where even with a Conquest chance of 100%, Frontline would still appear
  • Added a fix for Daily Reward issues.
  • Fixed an issue where purchasing a loadout item after selecting a bundle purchase from the Hangar would distort the UI.
  • Added Release Dates to ship tree. Hangar now correctly sorted by release date rather than price.
Daniel Boll am 22 Jun 2017 @ 12:38
