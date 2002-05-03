GBase - the gamer's base
Fractured Space - Patch steigert Performance
Mit der
Version 3.5.02
sollen Performance-Probleme in
Fractured Space
minimiert werden. Außerdem gibt's einige allgemeine Fehlerbereinigungen und Spielbalance-Änderungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Reduced the icon size in the skill widget to fit inside circle.
Tweaked LOD ratios for environment objects and ships to reduce performance cost
Tweaked Post Process settings to reduce performance cost.
Fixed a bug where even with a Conquest chance of 100%, Frontline would still appear
Added a fix for Daily Reward issues.
Fixed an issue where purchasing a loadout item after selecting a bundle purchase from the Hangar would distort the UI.
Added Release Dates to ship tree. Hangar now correctly sorted by release date rather than price.
Daniel Boll
am 22 Jun 2017 @ 12:38
Forza Motorsport 7
Tennis World Tour
Pizza Connection 3
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
