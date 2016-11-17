 GBase - the gamer's base
Planet Coaster - Patch 1.2.3 mit Pathos-III-Fahrgeschäft

Personal Computer 
Planet CoasterFrontier Developments hat seine Freizeitpark-Sim Planet Coaster mit dem neuen Fahrgeschäft Pathos III erweitert. Obendrauf bietet der neue Patch eine Reihe Verbesserungen wie etwa diese:
  • Added an option to disable terrain collision. Players can now manipulate terrain through existing scenery and rides
  • Fixed an issue where signs that had been given custom text in a previous update could not be edited
  • Fixed an issue where the Speed (Go Karts) ride could not be opened after undo and redo actions
  • Fixed an issue where The Robotic Arm sign was re-named "Sci-Fi Sign - Robot Arm Small" to be consistent with the naming of the other signs.
  • General stability fixes and improvements
Daniel Boll am 01 Jun 2017 @ 16:23
0
Screenshots
Planet-Coaster
Planet-Coaster
Mehr Shots (6)
Videos

Community Trailer
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin:
17 November 2016
Hersteller:
Frontier Developments Ltd

Publisher:
N/A
