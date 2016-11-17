GBase - the gamer's base
Planet Coaster - Patch 1.2.3 mit Pathos-III-Fahrgeschäft
Frontier Developments
hat seine Freizeitpark-Sim
Planet Coaster
mit dem neuen Fahrgeschäft Pathos III erweitert. Obendrauf bietet
der neue Patch
eine Reihe Verbesserungen wie etwa diese:
Added an option to disable terrain collision. Players can now manipulate terrain through existing scenery and rides
Fixed an issue where signs that had been given custom text in a previous update could not be edited
Fixed an issue where the Speed (Go Karts) ride could not be opened after undo and redo actions
Fixed an issue where The Robotic Arm sign was re-named "Sci-Fi Sign - Robot Arm Small" to be consistent with the naming of the other signs.
General stability fixes and improvements
01 Jun 2017
