GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Planet Coaster - Sommer-Patch mit Feuerwerk
Frontier Developments
hat seine Freizeitpark-Sim
Planet Coaster
mit dem
Patch 1.3
versehen, der Feuerwerk, Video-Anzeigetafeln und neue Fahrgeschäfte bietet. Obendrauf gibt's eine Reihe allgemeiner Verbesserungen wie diese:
Fixed an issue where the chain lift could overlap the track on the Black Falcon coaster
Fixed an issue where the wheels were clipping on the Monster coaster
Fixed an issue where guests would clip through the Pioneer seats
Fixed an issue where guests were clipping through their seats on the Kick-Flip
The speed of the Monster coaster's chainlift is now correctly represented in the UI
Highlighting now changes when on coaster pieces with no money
Track supports can now be disabled for the Chopper's Creek
Fixed an issue where there was no catwalk available for pieces on the Launched Torque coaster
Adjusted the teacups door which clipped through guests
Fixed an issue where the Sprint 500 coaster was not using the correct block sections
Custom colours should no longer reset on the Chopper's Creek and Speed rides
Station supports now properly appear in the blueprint preview image
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4boltLXFnDQ
Daniel Boll
am 28 Jun 2017 @ 14:45
Tweet
0
Forza Motorsport 7
Tennis World Tour
Pizza Connection 3
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.2.3 mit Pathos-III-Fahrgeschäft
Patch 1.2.2 verfügbar
Großer Patch im April, kleiner diese Woche..
Patch 1.1.2 verbessert Stabilität
Winter-Update mit vielen neuen Inhalten
Planet Coaster: Patch 1.0.2
Planet Coaster: Erster Patch ist da
Planet Coaster: Im November
Planet Coaster: Bald bei Steam
Planet Coaster: Zweite Alpharunde
10
von
13
Weitere anzeigen
Cheats
Mehr Shots
(6)
Community Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
17 November 2016
Hersteller
:
Frontier Developments Ltd
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt