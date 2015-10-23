 GBase - the gamer's base
News

Warhammer - End Times Vermintide - Patch 1.8.3 optimiert Bot-KI

Personal Computer 
Warhammer - End Times VermintideMit der gestern veröffentlichten Version 1.8.3 bekommt die Bot-KI in Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide einige Verbesserungen verpasst. Nebenbei haben es allgemeine Fehlerbereinigungen in den Patch geschafft. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Bots will now attempt to dodge Stormvermin attacks when there is space to do so.
  • Bots will counter attack more rapidly against Stormvermin and Chieftains (Krench).
  • Fixed case where bots could fall through the world after teleporting.
  • Improved bot aid code to be more robust in uneven terrain.
  • Fixed bots not correctly disengaging under some circumstances when too far away from other players.
  • Reduced forced disengage range during hordes and big numbers of roamers to encourage bots to stick together better during these circumstances.
  • Fixed bots not always disengaging when trying to avoid Stormvermin patrols.
  • Improved bots ability to follow player on narrow catwalks and close to ledges.
Daniel Boll am 06 Jun 2017 @ 11:19
0
Weitere News
10 von 18  Weitere anzeigen
Screenshots
Warhammer---End-Times-Vermintide
Warhammer---End-Times-Vermintide
Mehr Shots (5)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
23 Oktober 2015
Hersteller:
Fatshark

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
