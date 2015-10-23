GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer - End Times Vermintide - Patch 1.8.3 optimiert Bot-KI
Mit der gestern veröffentlichten
Version 1.8.3
bekommt die Bot-KI in
Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide
einige Verbesserungen verpasst. Nebenbei haben es allgemeine Fehlerbereinigungen in den Patch geschafft. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Bots will now attempt to dodge Stormvermin attacks when there is space to do so.
Bots will counter attack more rapidly against Stormvermin and Chieftains (Krench).
Fixed case where bots could fall through the world after teleporting.
Improved bot aid code to be more robust in uneven terrain.
Fixed bots not correctly disengaging under some circumstances when too far away from other players.
Reduced forced disengage range during hordes and big numbers of roamers to encourage bots to stick together better during these circumstances.
Fixed bots not always disengaging when trying to avoid Stormvermin patrols.
Improved bots ability to follow player on narrow catwalks and close to ledges.
Daniel Boll
am 06 Jun 2017 @ 11:19
Argo
Far Cry 5
Keystone
Patch 1.8.2 bei Steam verfügbar
Stromdorf-DLC samt Patch erschienen
Reikshammer-Contracts-Patch
Patch 1.6 & Geschichtsbuch-DLC
Bessere Performance & KI-Wegfindung
Warhammer - Vermintide: Patch 1.4
Warhammer - Vermintide: Patch 1.3.2
Warhammer - Vermintide: Gratisphase & Patch
Warhammer - Vermintide: Patch 1.2.4
Warhammer - Vermintide: Patch 1.2
10
von
18
Weitere anzeigen
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2015
Hersteller
:
Fatshark
Publisher
:
N/A
