Ashes of the Singularity - Bislang größter DLC "Secret Missions" veröffentlicht

Personal Computer 
Ashes of the SingularityFür Ashes of the Singularity steht ein weiterer DLC zum Kauf bereit. Für 3,99 Euro erwerbt ihr zusätzliche Szenarien, Einheiten und Maps. Laut dem Entwicklerstudio Oxide Games handelt es sich bei "Secret Missions" um die bislang umfangreichste DLC-Erweiterung für Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation überhaupt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISZZPmTya8

Alle Zahlungsunwilligen erhalten derweil eine frische Aktualisierung. Der Patch 2.7 bringt folgende Neuerungen und Änderungen für das Hauptspiel mit sich:

Audio
  • Lowered volume of Agamemnon weaponry
  • Lowered volume of Substrate Regenerator (also affects Overmind and Queen)
  • New and improved Air Marauder Audio
Maps
  • Balanced the Radioactives between North and South teams on Rigel
  • Moved starting location of Nexus and added additional Radioactives on Walbright
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Targetting issue with Reaper and Saboteur
  • Fixed an issue where Juggernaut weaponry was lowering the volume of other sounds
  • Fixed some tooltip errors
Alexander Boedeker am 02 Feb 2018 @ 11:32
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
31 März 2016
Hersteller:
Oxide Games

Publisher:
Stardock Corporation
