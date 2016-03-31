GBase - the gamer's base
Ashes of the Singularity - Bislang größter DLC "Secret Missions" veröffentlicht
Für
Ashes of the Singularity
steht ein weiterer DLC zum Kauf bereit. Für
3,99 Euro
erwerbt ihr zusätzliche Szenarien, Einheiten und Maps. Laut dem Entwicklerstudio
Oxide Games
handelt es sich bei "Secret Missions" um die bislang umfangreichste DLC-Erweiterung für Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation überhaupt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qISZZPmTya8
Alle Zahlungsunwilligen erhalten derweil eine frische Aktualisierung. Der Patch 2.7 bringt folgende Neuerungen und Änderungen für das Hauptspiel mit sich:
Audio
Lowered volume of Agamemnon weaponry
Lowered volume of Substrate Regenerator (also affects Overmind and Queen)
New and improved Air Marauder Audio
Maps
Balanced the Radioactives between North and South teams on Rigel
Moved starting location of Nexus and added additional Radioactives on Walbright
Bug Fixes
Fixed Targetting issue with Reaper and Saboteur
Fixed an issue where Juggernaut weaponry was lowering the volume of other sounds
Fixed some tooltip errors
Alexander Boedeker
am 02 Feb 2018 @ 11:32
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II
Total War: Three Kingdoms
A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
31 März 2016
Hersteller
:
Oxide Games
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
