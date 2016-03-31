GBase - the gamer's base
Ashes of the Singularity - Neuer Patch verfügbar
Für das futuristische Echtzeit-Strategiespiel
Ashes of Singularity
ist ein neues kostenloses Update auf Steam verfügbar. Neben einigen Bug-Fixes und Balancing der bisherigen Kampagnen, gibt es auch eine neue Kampagne namens "Genesis", mit sechs neuen Missionen. Außerdem gibt es zwei neue Einheiten aus der Juggernaut-Klasse, die durch Kämpfe Erfahrung sammeln und zudem keine Level-Begrenzung haben.
Alle Informationen im Detail gibt es im
offiziellen Forum
von Ashes of Singularity, ein Video zum neuen Patch gibt es hier:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff24klrvEuw
Saskia Meijer
am 10 Jun 2017 @ 16:19
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
31 März 2016
Hersteller
:
Oxide Games
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
