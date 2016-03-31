 GBase - the gamer's base
Ashes of the Singularity - Neuer Patch verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Ashes of the SingularityFür das futuristische Echtzeit-Strategiespiel Ashes of Singularity ist ein neues kostenloses Update auf Steam verfügbar. Neben einigen Bug-Fixes und Balancing der bisherigen Kampagnen, gibt es auch eine neue Kampagne namens "Genesis", mit sechs neuen Missionen. Außerdem gibt es zwei neue Einheiten aus der Juggernaut-Klasse, die durch Kämpfe Erfahrung sammeln und zudem keine Level-Begrenzung haben.

Alle Informationen im Detail gibt es im offiziellen Forum von Ashes of Singularity, ein Video zum neuen Patch gibt es hier:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff24klrvEuw
Saskia Meijer am 10 Jun 2017 @ 16:19
0
Screenshots
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Mehr Shots (5)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
31 März 2016
Hersteller:
Oxide Games

Publisher:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
  
