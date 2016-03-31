 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Ashes of the Singularity - Patch 2.4 und Gratis-Karten-DLC veröffentlicht

Personal Computer 
Ashes of the SingularityFür das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Ashes of the Singularity steht ab sofort der Patch 2.4 zum Download bereit, der unter anderem eine Vulkan-API-Unterstützung und ein generalüberholtes Benutzer-Interface mit sich bringt. Außerdem wurde ein Koop-Map-Paket veröffentlicht, welches neun frische Mehrspielerkarten hinzufügt – und das ebenfalls für lau.

Einige Changelog-Details (Patch 2.4):
  • Game lobbies no longer default back to private. When a match is exited, it will revert to whatever match type it was before that.
  • Players can now select no team in a game lobby. Previously every player would have to manually select a separate team to play a Free for All match.
  • Buildings no longer suffer from Attrition damage when in enemy territory.
  • Spawn locations have been standardized on all team and team free for all maps, making it easier to group team mates together and to suggest how a map is intended to be played. (In a 3v3 map, spawns 1,2 and 3 will be placed together)
  • AI removed from Automatch (Players would only match up against AI when they are new, but this was especially a problem for unranked as player didn't rank up.)
  • Updated several Dreadnought upgrade tooltips to specify the exact value they provide.
Alexander Boedeker am 26 Aug 2017 @ 13:35
0
Verwandte Spiele
Driftland: The Magic Revival
Driftland: The Magic Revival
Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV
 		A Total War Saga
A Total War Saga
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
Screenshots
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Mehr Shots (5)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
31 März 2016
Hersteller:
Oxide Games

Publisher:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
  
