GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Ashes of the Singularity - Patch 2.4 und Gratis-Karten-DLC veröffentlicht
Für das Echtzeitstrategiespiel
Ashes of the Singularity
steht ab sofort der Patch 2.4 zum Download bereit, der unter anderem eine Vulkan-API-Unterstützung und ein generalüberholtes Benutzer-Interface mit sich bringt. Außerdem wurde ein Koop-Map-Paket veröffentlicht, welches neun frische Mehrspielerkarten hinzufügt –
und das ebenfalls für lau
.
Einige Changelog-Details (
Patch 2.4
):
Game lobbies no longer default back to private. When a match is exited, it will revert to whatever match type it was before that.
Players can now select no team in a game lobby. Previously every player would have to manually select a separate team to play a Free for All match.
Buildings no longer suffer from Attrition damage when in enemy territory.
Spawn locations have been standardized on all team and team free for all maps, making it easier to group team mates together and to suggest how a map is intended to be played. (In a 3v3 map, spawns 1,2 and 3 will be placed together)
AI removed from Automatch (Players would only match up against AI when they are new, but this was especially a problem for unranked as player didn't rank up.)
Updated several Dreadnought upgrade tooltips to specify the exact value they provide.
Alexander Boedeker
am 26 Aug 2017 @ 13:35
Tweet
0
Driftland: The Magic Revival
Age of Empires IV
A Total War Saga
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Neuer Patch verfügbar
Großes Update ist online
Escalation-Patch & Sonderpreis
Ashes of the Singularity: Standalone-Add-on
Ashes of the Singularity: Oblivion-DLC
Ashes of the Singularity: Gratis-Maps
Ashes of the Singularity: Zuschauermodus
Ashes of the Singularity: Patch 1.12
Ashes of the Singularity: Patch 1.01
Ashes of the Singularity: Fester Termin
10
von
14
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(5)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
31 März 2016
Hersteller
:
Oxide Games
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt