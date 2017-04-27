GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Expeditions - Viking - Patch 1.0.5 erhöht Schwierigkeit
Mit
einem neuen Patch
führt Entwickler
Logic Artists
die Möglichkeit in
Expeditions: Viking
ein, bei Überraschungsangriffen des Feindes die eigenen Leute zunächst in Position zu bringen. Damit einher gegen Änderungen am Kampfsystem, die den Schwierigkeitsgrad leicht erhöhen. Außerdem an Bord des Updates sind einige Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed certain music tracks being controlled by the main volume slider instead of the music slider
Fixed the input system overwriting user settings with the defaults in some situations
Removed Crouch Control from the input settings
Fixed non-lethal attacks being able to proc critical hits
Fixed certain blacksmiths being set up with a higher armour-smithing rating than is actually possible, which broke the UI
Fixed bug where an occupied campsite would be marked as captured when entering the campsite but then reloading the previous saved file without even playing through the fight
Fixed an issue where tinkering items in camping might not be loaded properly by the save system
Fixed a missing line of subtitles in the intro cinematic in English and English (Norse Names)
Fixed the player's ship reverting to the default sail colours in Orkney
Daniel Boll
am 16 Jun 2017 @ 11:21
Tweet
0
Exzore: The Rising
Lost Sphear
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.0.4 verbessert die Stabilität
Patch 1.0.3 merzt zahlreiche Fehler aus
Auf April 2017 verschoben (Update)
Fast fertig & Geschlossener Betatest gesta..
Expeditions - Viking: Erst 2017
Expeditions - Viking: Im Herbst
Expeditions: Wikinger-Nachfolger
Mehr Shots
(12)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
27 April 2017
Hersteller
:
Logic Artists
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt