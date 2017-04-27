 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Expeditions - Viking - Patch 1.0.5 erhöht Schwierigkeit

Personal Computer 
Expeditions - VikingMit einem neuen Patch führt Entwickler Logic Artists die Möglichkeit in Expeditions: Viking ein, bei Überraschungsangriffen des Feindes die eigenen Leute zunächst in Position zu bringen. Damit einher gegen Änderungen am Kampfsystem, die den Schwierigkeitsgrad leicht erhöhen. Außerdem an Bord des Updates sind einige Fehlerbereinigungen und Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed certain music tracks being controlled by the main volume slider instead of the music slider
  • Fixed the input system overwriting user settings with the defaults in some situations
  • Removed Crouch Control from the input settings
  • Fixed non-lethal attacks being able to proc critical hits
  • Fixed certain blacksmiths being set up with a higher armour-smithing rating than is actually possible, which broke the UI
    Fixed bug where an occupied campsite would be marked as captured when entering the campsite but then reloading the previous saved file without even playing through the fight
  • Fixed an issue where tinkering items in camping might not be loaded properly by the save system
  • Fixed a missing line of subtitles in the intro cinematic in English and English (Norse Names)
  • Fixed the player's ship reverting to the default sail colours in Orkney
Daniel Boll am 16 Jun 2017 @ 11:21
Exzore: The Rising
Exzore: The Rising
 		Lost Sphear
Lost Sphear
 		Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Screenshots
Expeditions---Viking
Expeditions---Viking
Mehr Shots (12)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
27 April 2017
Hersteller:
Logic Artists

Publisher:
N/A
