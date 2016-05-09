GBase - the gamer's base
Stellaris - Patch 1.8.2 optimiert KI
Das Weltraum-Strategiespiel
Stellaris
erhielt heute
einen neuen Patch
, der die Spielbalance und die künstliche Intelligenz optimiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed some issues with sector AI not properly prioritizing tile resources when told to
Fixed a bug where the AI would overprioritize food when food stockpile was not full
Sectors now build robots by default
Fixed unbidden AI sometimes freezing up when other ED factions spawned
Fixed AI stopping colonization in some cases if it gained a high-habitability species without colonization rights
AIs will no longer terraform while under crisis attack
Fixed AI repeatedly asking player to join in a war they had already declined to join
Fixed a bug where AI fleets would sometimes stop following their allies if fighting a defensive war against a powerful foe
Daniel Boll
am 11 Okt 2017 @ 14:08
Skyworld
Attack of the Earthlings
Phoenix Point
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
The Vast Unknown Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
9 Mai 2016
Hersteller
:
Paradox Interactive
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
