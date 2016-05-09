 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Stellaris - Patch 1.8.2 optimiert KI

Personal Computer 
StellarisDas Weltraum-Strategiespiel Stellaris erhielt heute einen neuen Patch, der die Spielbalance und die künstliche Intelligenz optimiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed some issues with sector AI not properly prioritizing tile resources when told to
  • Fixed a bug where the AI would overprioritize food when food stockpile was not full
  • Sectors now build robots by default
  • Fixed unbidden AI sometimes freezing up when other ED factions spawned
  • Fixed AI stopping colonization in some cases if it gained a high-habitability species without colonization rights
  • AIs will no longer terraform while under crisis attack
  • Fixed AI repeatedly asking player to join in a war they had already declined to join
  • Fixed a bug where AI fleets would sometimes stop following their allies if fighting a defensive war against a powerful foe
Daniel Boll am 11 Okt 2017 @ 14:08
0
