Divinity - Original Sin II - Neuer Patch verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Divinity - Original Sin IILarian Studios hat Divinity: Original Sin II mit einem neuen Patch versehen, der dutzende Verbesserungen an Bord hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Added a toggle in the options menu to automatically add certain groups of items or skills from the hotbar
  • Lucky Charm is now a party-wide talent. Players no longer need to select the character with the talent to open containers
  • Added exact armor values to controller mode UI when hovering over enemies
  • Arena lobby settings are now saved while in the same play session
  • Fixed issues with reassigning middle mouse button and right mouse button
  • Lockpicks and trap disarm kits are now shared automatically via Magic Pockets
  • Improved selecting doors when using a controller
  • Added the ability to drop or move items to a specific location in the world when using a controller. The "hold in hand" option now has a context menu
  • Added friendly fire damage from traps to combat log
  • Added Summoning information from NPCs to combat log
  • Updated save/load interface when using a controller
Daniel Boll am 06 Dez 2017 @ 16:47
0
