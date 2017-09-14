GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Divinity - Original Sin II - Neuer Patch verfügbar
Larian Studios
hat
Divinity: Original Sin II
mit
einem neuen Patch
versehen, der dutzende Verbesserungen an Bord hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Added a toggle in the options menu to automatically add certain groups of items or skills from the hotbar
Lucky Charm is now a party-wide talent. Players no longer need to select the character with the talent to open containers
Added exact armor values to controller mode UI when hovering over enemies
Arena lobby settings are now saved while in the same play session
Fixed issues with reassigning middle mouse button and right mouse button
Lockpicks and trap disarm kits are now shared automatically via Magic Pockets
Improved selecting doors when using a controller
Added the ability to drop or move items to a specific location in the world when using a controller. The "hold in hand" option now has a context menu
Added friendly fire damage from traps to combat log
Added Summoning information from NPCs to combat log
Updated save/load interface when using a controller
Daniel Boll
am 06 Dez 2017 @ 16:47
Tweet
0
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
Atelier Lydie & Suelle
World of Final Fantasy
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Vierter Patch verfügbar
Dritte Aktualisierung mit vielen Neuerungen
Jetzt mit Beta-Deutsch erhältlich
Veröffentlichung für Mitte September angep..
(Upd) Divinity - OS II: Early-Access-Plan
(Upd) Divinity - Original Sin II: Jetzt be..
Mehr Shots
(6)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
14 September 2017
Hersteller
:
Larian Studios
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt