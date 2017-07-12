GBase - the gamer's base
Conan Exiles - Patch ermöglicht Kletterei
Funcom
hat die Early-Access-Fassung von
Conan Exiles
mit der Möglichkeit erweitert, an verschiedensten Oberflächen zu klettern. Voraussetzung ist lediglich genug Ausdauer. Der
Patch
bietet außerdem allgemeine Verbesserungen, darunter visuelle:
We've made improvements to some emote animations while in crouch mode.
Fixed an issue where sometimes the blood splatter on the character wouldn't disappear
New particle effects for the altars, so that the player could spot them faster.
We've implemented high quality icons for different type of locations that the player can discover.
We've changed some of the icons in order to better reflect the actual items.
We've improved the look and the feel of the map, you can also zoom in and out now.
You can now get more information from a map icon by simply hovering the mouse pointer over it.
We've fixed the issue where the player could not scroll in the Clan Roster page
Small visual touches were made to the main menu interface.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egiXwjj2yaE
Daniel Boll
am 12 Jul 2017 @ 13:39

Conan Exiles
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Termine für Xbox One & PlayStation 4 (Upda..
Patch macht Avatare verwundbar
Patch bringt Explosivfallen mit
Patch mit über 50 neuen Emotes
Patch bringt The-Dregs-Dungeon
Großer Patch führt Katapulte ein
Exploit-Kopfgeld, Patch & Hotfix
Patch macht Frauenstimmen weiblicher
14 GB großer Patch mit Grafikverbesserungen
Patch räumt Exploits aus dem Weg
10
von
20
Weitere anzeigen
E3 2017 Xbox One/Expansion Teaser Trailer
Early Access Launch Trailer
Official Cinematic Trailer
Dominate Making of Movie
Build Making of Movie
Survive Making of Movie
Xbox One und PC Announcement Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
1. Quartal 2018
Hersteller
:
Funcom
Publisher
:
N/A
