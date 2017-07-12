 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Conan Exiles - Patch ermöglicht Kletterei

Personal Computer 
Conan ExilesFuncom hat die Early-Access-Fassung von Conan Exiles mit der Möglichkeit erweitert, an verschiedensten Oberflächen zu klettern. Voraussetzung ist lediglich genug Ausdauer. Der Patch bietet außerdem allgemeine Verbesserungen, darunter visuelle:
  • We've made improvements to some emote animations while in crouch mode.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the blood splatter on the character wouldn't disappear
  • New particle effects for the altars, so that the player could spot them faster.
  • We've implemented high quality icons for different type of locations that the player can discover.
  • We've changed some of the icons in order to better reflect the actual items.
  • We've improved the look and the feel of the map, you can also zoom in and out now.
  • You can now get more information from a map icon by simply hovering the mouse pointer over it.
  • We've fixed the issue where the player could not scroll in the Clan Roster page
  • Small visual touches were made to the main menu interface.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egiXwjj2yaE
Daniel Boll am 12 Jul 2017 @ 13:39
0
Screenshots
Conan-Exiles
Conan-Exiles
Mehr Shots (16)
Videos

E3 2017 Xbox One/Expansion Teaser Trailer
Early Access Launch Trailer
Official Cinematic Trailer
Dominate Making of Movie
Build Making of Movie
Survive Making of Movie
Xbox One und PC Announcement Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
1. Quartal 2018
Hersteller:
Funcom

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
