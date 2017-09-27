 GBase - the gamer's base
Conan Exiles - Patch verändert Temperaturzonen

Personal Computer 
Conan ExilesFür die PC-Early-Access-Ausgabe von Conan Exiles ist ein großer Patch freigegeben worden, der Änderungen am Temperatursystem vornimmt, zahlreiche Fehler behebt und die Performance optimiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • The temperature system will now change more slowly - meaning that moving from one area to another will still apply the same temperatures but it takes longer to reach the target temperature
  • Changed temperature system popups. Temperature system now progresses (from coldest to hottest); "Frostbite, Extremely Cold, Very Cold, Cold, Normal, Hot, Very Hot, Extremely Hot, Overheating"
  • Drinking from the waterskin and the water-filled flasks will now give a cooling effect.
  • Swimming reduces temperature by a small amount.
Daniel Boll am 27 Sep 2017 @ 13:19
0
