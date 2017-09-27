GBase - the gamer's base
Conan Exiles - Patch verändert Temperaturzonen
Für die PC-Early-Access-Ausgabe von
Conan Exiles
ist
ein großer Patch
freigegeben worden, der Änderungen am Temperatursystem vornimmt, zahlreiche Fehler behebt und die Performance optimiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
The temperature system will now change more slowly - meaning that moving from one area to another will still apply the same temperatures but it takes longer to reach the target temperature
Changed temperature system popups. Temperature system now progresses (from coldest to hottest); "Frostbite, Extremely Cold, Very Cold, Cold, Normal, Hot, Very Hot, Extremely Hot, Overheating"
Drinking from the waterskin and the water-filled flasks will now give a cooling effect.
Swimming reduces temperature by a small amount.
Daniel Boll
am 27 Sep 2017 @ 13:19
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
1. Quartal 2018
Hersteller
:
Funcom
Publisher
:
Koch Media
Game-Abo:
