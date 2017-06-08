GBase - the gamer's base
H1Z1 - King of the Hill - Neuer Patch kommt heute Nacht
Daybreak Game Company
plant für heute Abend sechsstündige Wartungsarbeiten für die Early-Access-Ausgabe von
H1Z1: King of the Hill
, um
einen neuen Patch
einzupflegen. Folgende Verbesserungen sind unter anderem zu erwarten:
Fixed at least one major cause for vehicles appearing to sink into the terrain and explode when approached. We will continue to monitor this once it goes Live to determine if there are still any lingering edge-cases and address them.
AK-47 sound effects should no longer continue to play after dying
Fixed an issue where incoming body shots could be silent when getting shot from behind
Adjusted several roads and POI icon locations on the UI Map to be more accurate based on their locations in the world
Kill notifications should no longer occasionally omit the player name
Removed redundant text from the Kill Streak notification
Twitch Prime off-roader skin should now properly persist between games
Daniel Boll
am 08 Jun 2017 @ 12:32
Tweet
0
