H1Z1 - King of the Hill - Patch verbessert Anti-Cheat-System
Für heute Abend plant
Daybreak Game Company
die Freigabe
eines neuen Patches
zur Early-Access-Ausgabe von
H1Z1: King of the Hill
. Zu den Neuerungen werden unter anderem verbesserte Anti-Cheat-Maßnahmen zählen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Anti-cheat: Several changes have been incorporated to further prevent cheating.
Updated the network diagnostic HUD element that can be toggled on by pressing 'N' (default). Please enable this while recording or streaming – if you encounter latency or desync issues and send us the video, it'll be a huge help to pinpointing problems.
Steam avatars should no longer occasionally be missing in the main menu lobby.
Players will now correctly be awarded credit for kills when their victim is "finished off" by indirect damage such as gas, falling, or car explosions. Also fixed Molotov's and explosive arrows counting as environmental kills instead of player kills.
Daniel Boll
am 20 Jul 2017 @ 12:30
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Hersteller
:
Daybreak Game Company
Publisher
:
N/A
