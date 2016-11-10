GBase - the gamer's base
Tyranny - Patch 1.2.1 erschienen
Für
Obsidian Entertainments
Rollenspiel
Tyranny
kann
ein neuer Patch
bezogen werden, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen verspricht:
'Sneak Attack' talent will no longer stack with itself when used repeatedly.
Passives removed from Respec'ing or upgrading to a higher talent are now properly removed from the character.
Weeping Whispers will no longer apply bleeding to allies that target the wearer with a buff. (This was resulting in allies turning against the party in some cases)
Loading a save from a previous patch will no longer get players stuck in World Map Events nor Ambushes.
Spell slots are now properly removed when the item/talent granting them are removed.
Updated Tooltip on maps that are inaccessible due to party members not being active in the party, to better convey why the map is locked.
Throwing knives and Javelins now properly received the accuracy bonus from the Duelist Talents.
am 04 Okt 2017 @ 14:57
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
Exzore: The Rising
Lost Sphear
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
10 November 2016
Hersteller
:
Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
Game-Abo:
