Tyranny - Patch 1.2.1 erschienen

Personal Computer 
TyrannyFür Obsidian Entertainments Rollenspiel Tyranny kann ein neuer Patch bezogen werden, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen verspricht:
  • 'Sneak Attack' talent will no longer stack with itself when used repeatedly.
  • Passives removed from Respec'ing or upgrading to a higher talent are now properly removed from the character.
  • Weeping Whispers will no longer apply bleeding to allies that target the wearer with a buff. (This was resulting in allies turning against the party in some cases)
  • Loading a save from a previous patch will no longer get players stuck in World Map Events nor Ambushes.
  • Spell slots are now properly removed when the item/talent granting them are removed.
  • Updated Tooltip on maps that are inaccessible due to party members not being active in the party, to better convey why the map is locked.
  • Throwing knives and Javelins now properly received the accuracy bonus from the Duelist Talents.
Daniel Boll am 04 Okt 2017 @ 14:57
