Tyranny - Patch 1.2.0 & Bastard's-Wound-DLC
Obsidian Entertainment
hat sein Rollenspiel
Tyranny
wie geplant mit der Erweiterung "Bastard's Wound" (
wir berichteten
) versorgt, die für 14,99 Euro bei
GOG
und
Steam
erworben werden kann.
Via Patch
sind Teile der neuen Inhalte auch kostenlos im Hauptspiel verfügbar, darunter diese:
Additional voiceover in conversations and combat reactions.
Added Reactivity to player choices in the forms of addition missives and added dialog responses to several characters.
New DLC banner on the Main Menu to indicate whether Bastard's Wound content is enabled or not.
Users who log in to their Paradox account can now sync their saves to the Paradox Cloud and track their Tyranny Achievements through their Paradox Account.
Wer Tyranny noch nicht sein Eigen nennt, kann es derzeit mit bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt bei
GOG
und
Steam
kaufen. Zum Schluss noch eine lustige Randnotiz: Beim Patch-Changelog springt Steams Schimpfwortzensur (Bastard) an.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dboFrN4Jsb0
Daniel Boll
am 08 Sep 2017 @ 13:20
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
Exzore: The Rising
Lost Sphear
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
10 November 2016
Hersteller
:
Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
