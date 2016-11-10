 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila



Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Tyranny - Patch 1.2.0 & Bastard's-Wound-DLC

Personal Computer 
TyrannyObsidian Entertainment hat sein Rollenspiel Tyranny wie geplant mit der Erweiterung "Bastard's Wound" (wir berichteten) versorgt, die für 14,99 Euro bei GOG und Steam erworben werden kann. Via Patch sind Teile der neuen Inhalte auch kostenlos im Hauptspiel verfügbar, darunter diese:
  • Additional voiceover in conversations and combat reactions.
  • Added Reactivity to player choices in the forms of addition missives and added dialog responses to several characters.
  • New DLC banner on the Main Menu to indicate whether Bastard's Wound content is enabled or not.
  • Users who log in to their Paradox account can now sync their saves to the Paradox Cloud and track their Tyranny Achievements through their Paradox Account.
Wer Tyranny noch nicht sein Eigen nennt, kann es derzeit mit bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt bei GOG und Steam kaufen. Zum Schluss noch eine lustige Randnotiz: Beim Patch-Changelog springt Steams Schimpfwortzensur (Bastard) an.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dboFrN4Jsb0
Daniel Boll am 08 Sep 2017 @ 13:20
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
 		Exzore: The Rising
Exzore: The Rising
 		Lost Sphear
Lost Sphear
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Screenshots
Tyranny
Tyranny
Mehr Shots (6)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
10 November 2016
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  