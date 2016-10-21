GBase - the gamer's base
Civilization VI - Frühlings-Patch erschienen
Firaxis
hat seinen Strategie-Hit
Civilization VI
passend zum langen Wochenende mit einem
großen Frühlings-Update
versehen, das unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen bietet:
Reduced the amount of snow on the Arena building so that it doesn't blow out as much at night.
Don't play Paradrop animation if the destination tile is not visible to the current observer.
AI respects and uses new rules for joint wars and third party wars
AI evaluates joint and third party wars based on the chosen casus belli, and applies casus belli to its own offers
In trading cities, AI considers resources and great works it will gain or lose in the deal
As part of a city attack, will not pillage a separate city's districts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb278q5X9v4
Daniel Boll
am 11 Mai 2018 @ 10:58
Tweet
0
Civilization VI: Rise and Fall
Warhammer 40.000: Mechanicus
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
21 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
Firaxis
Publisher
:
2K Games
