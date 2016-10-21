 GBase - the gamer's base
oczko1 News

Civilization VI - Frühlings-Patch erschienen

Personal Computer 
Civilization VIFiraxis hat seinen Strategie-Hit Civilization VI passend zum langen Wochenende mit einem großen Frühlings-Update versehen, das unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen bietet:
  • Reduced the amount of snow on the Arena building so that it doesn't blow out as much at night.
  • Don't play Paradrop animation if the destination tile is not visible to the current observer.
  • AI respects and uses new rules for joint wars and third party wars
  • AI evaluates joint and third party wars based on the chosen casus belli, and applies casus belli to its own offers
  • In trading cities, AI considers resources and great works it will gain or lose in the deal
  • As part of a city attack, will not pillage a separate city's districts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb278q5X9v4
Daniel Boll am 11 Mai 2018 @ 10:58
0
