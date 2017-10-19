 GBase - the gamer's base
Northgard - Early-Access-Patch schaltet Kobolde frei

Personal Computer 
NorthgardNorthgard, seit dem 22. Februar in einer Early-Access-Phase, hat ein frisches Update spendiert bekommen. Dieses schaltet die neutrale Fraktion der Kobolde, drei neue Sektoren und das Fabelwesen Vedrfolnir frei. Außerdem gibt es weitere Verbesserungen; zum Beispiel diese hier:
  • You are now notified whenever your units enter a fight (if you didn't initiate the fight)
  • You can now choose the target of your healers in the healer's hut
  • Disease modification: a sick unit now loses 50% of its max HP and then stops being sick.
  • Rat infestation now gets some of your units sick (how many depends on your population).
  • When your population is starving or freezing, buying food or wood while keeping your food or wood production below 0 won't reset your starvation/freezing status anymore. Having a positive stock of resources will reduce slowly the number of starving/frozen units. Having a positive production rate will reset the starvation/freezing status.
Alexander Boedeker am 19 Okt 2017 @ 19:01
0
Screenshots
Northgard
Northgard
Mehr Shots (6)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
2017
Hersteller:
Shiro Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
