Northgard - Early-Access-Patch schaltet Kobolde frei
Northgard
, seit dem 22. Februar in einer Early-Access-Phase, hat
ein frisches Update
spendiert bekommen. Dieses schaltet die neutrale Fraktion der Kobolde, drei neue Sektoren und das Fabelwesen Vedrfolnir frei. Außerdem gibt es weitere Verbesserungen; zum Beispiel diese hier:
You are now notified whenever your units enter a fight (if you didn't initiate the fight)
You can now choose the target of your healers in the healer's hut
Disease modification: a sick unit now loses 50% of its max HP and then stops being sick.
Rat infestation now gets some of your units sick (how many depends on your population).
When your population is starving or freezing, buying food or wood while keeping your food or wood production below 0 won't reset your starvation/freezing status anymore. Having a positive stock of resources will reduce slowly the number of starving/frozen units. Having a positive production rate will reset the starvation/freezing status.
Alexander Boedeker
am 19 Okt 2017 @ 19:01
Patch schaltet die Bären-Clan-Fraktion frei
Jetzt mit Mehrspielermodus
Patch schaltet den Clan der Raben frei
Early Access geplant (Update)
Northgard: Gameplay-Trailer
Northgard: Neues vom Evoland-Macher
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
2017
Hersteller
:
Shiro Games
Publisher
:
N/A
