oczko1 News

Prey (Reboot) - Patch 1.05 in Kürze

Personal Computer 
Prey (Reboot)Bethesda wird in Kürze einen neuen Patch für Prey (GBase-Wertung: 9.0) freigeben. Den Changelog hat der Publisher bereits veröffentlicht. Hier ein Auszug daraus:
  • Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.
  • Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.
  • Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player's inventory automatically.
  • Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.
  • Fix for some AI-related crashes.
  • Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.
  • Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.
Daniel Boll am 03 Aug 2017 @ 13:42
0
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
5 Mai 2017
Hersteller:
Arkane Studios

Publisher:
Bethesda Softworks
