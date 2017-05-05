GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Prey (Reboot) - Patch 1.05 in Kürze
Bethesda
wird in Kürze
einen neuen Patch
für
Prey
(
GBase-Wertung: 9.0
) freigeben. Den Changelog hat der Publisher bereits veröffentlicht. Hier ein Auszug daraus:
Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.
Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.
Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player's inventory automatically.
Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.
Fix for some AI-related crashes.
Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.
Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.
Daniel Boll
am 03 Aug 2017 @ 13:42
Tweet
0
MARVEL Powers United VR
Front Defense
Combat Arms Reloaded
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Der Open-World-Genremix im Test
Patch 1.04 als Beta verfügbar (Update)
Patch 1.03 als Beta verfügbar (Update)
Patch 1.2 rettet Spielstände
Systemvoraussetzungen & Preload-Zeiten (Up..
Spielbare Demo kommt Ende April (Update)
Uncut-Version mit USK-16-Freigabe
Fester Termin & Gameplay-Trailer
Prey: Reboot von Arkane
Review
Mehr Shots
(12)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
5 Mai 2017
Hersteller
:
Arkane Studios
Publisher
:
Bethesda Softworks
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt