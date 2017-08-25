GBase - the gamer's base
F1 2017 - Patch 1.10 verfügbar
Von
Codemasters
kam kürzlich
ein neuer Patch
zur Rennsimulation
F1 2017
. Die Version 1.10 enthält folgende Verbesserungen:
Safety Car - Fixed the falling too far back system so it will no longer give penalties incorrectly.
Safety Car - Lapped cars will no longer be able to overtake cars that have lapped them.
Fixed a bug that meant players could be disqualified when someone behind them did a jump start and drove through them while ghosted.
Increased the terminal damage threshold from ~7m/s to 15m/s. (The terminal damage threshold is the speed below which you cannot terminally damage your car).
Fixed a minor graphical issue on the Ray Ban sponsor on the Ferrari.
Fixed a bug that caused the delta to stop working during a virtual safety car period.
Fixed a bug that could cause cars to become desynchronised during multiplayer sessions.
A red "disconnected" cross icon is now displayed next to the name of any player who has not sent network information recently to warn you that there is a connectivity issue.
Daniel Boll
am 01 Nov 2017 @ 11:52
