F1 2017 - Patch 1.10 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
F1 2017Von Codemasters kam kürzlich ein neuer Patch zur Rennsimulation F1 2017. Die Version 1.10 enthält folgende Verbesserungen:
  • Safety Car - Fixed the falling too far back system so it will no longer give penalties incorrectly.
  • Safety Car - Lapped cars will no longer be able to overtake cars that have lapped them.
  • Fixed a bug that meant players could be disqualified when someone behind them did a jump start and drove through them while ghosted.
  • Increased the terminal damage threshold from ~7m/s to 15m/s. (The terminal damage threshold is the speed below which you cannot terminally damage your car).
  • Fixed a minor graphical issue on the Ray Ban sponsor on the Ferrari.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the delta to stop working during a virtual safety car period.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause cars to become desynchronised during multiplayer sessions.
  • A red "disconnected" cross icon is now displayed next to the name of any player who has not sent network information recently to warn you that there is a connectivity issue.
Daniel Boll am 01 Nov 2017 @ 11:52
0
