Games
News

The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth - Rundenbasierender VR-Taktik-Thriller

Personal Computer 
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At CalthSteel Wool Studios hat angekündigt, dass The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth, ein rundenbasierender VR-Taktik-Thriller, der im Wahammer-40.000-Universum spielt, bald in den Steam Early Access starten wird. Das Spiel wird sowohl ganz normal für den PC, als auch als VR-Version spielbar sein.

Zu den Features zählen:


  • Original Horus Heresy Narrative: Set in the 31st Millennium on the planet of Calth, Magos Ohmnal Sarc commands a unit of Ultramarines. When he discovers corrupted data in the noosphere, Sarc is confronted with a faction of aggressive Word Bearers and a devastating plot of corruption within the Imperium. Developed by Black Library author, Rob Sanders, out-wit a plot that introduces untold threats and schemes against the Emperor
  • Single-Player Campaign: 24 combat scenarios exploring the conflict between two factions of Space Marines. The story progresses linearly and each level presents unique challenges intertwined with the drama of the narrative
  • A Living Battlefield: While players decide on their next action or wait on their opponent, the world around them continues to animate and fight
  • Multiplayer Skirmish Mode: Players can choose between the Ultramarine and Word Bearer factions. Units include Legionnaires, Terminators, Dreadnoughts and a cast of characters armed with everything from Bolters to multi-meltas to assault cannons. More character classes will be added up until the final game release
  • VR Mode: The “human-scale” view of Space Marine combat gives the player the feeling of being on the battlefield during 40k action. A world first VR game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe
  • Cross-Platform Multiplayer Matchmaking: Play on either gaming PC, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. As a turn-based game, PC versus VR provides no gameplay advantages, only differing user experiences of the world



Einen Trailer zu The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth gibt es hier:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkJ9yDdybJU
Saskia Meijer am 06 Dez 2017 @ 13:21
0
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
Screenshots
The-Horus-Heresy-Betrayal-At-Calth
The-Horus-Heresy-Betrayal-At-Calth
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Hersteller:
Steel Wool Studios

Publisher:
Steel Wool Studios
Game-Abo:
  
