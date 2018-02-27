GBase - the gamer's base
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth - Rundenbasierter VR-Taktik-Thriller (Update)
Nachtrag von Alexander Boedeker (27.02.2018, 15:30 Uhr):
Die Early-Access-Phase ist nun gestartet. Die derzeit 20,99 Euro teure Entwicklerversion enthält unter anderem den ersten von insgesamt fünf Akten der Einzelspielergeschichte. Der Rest wird nach und nach hinzugefügt. Ist alles komplett, wird man die Vollversion veröffentlichen. Dies wird in etwa sechs bis acht Monaten der Fall sein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JGcTppINb8
Originalmeldung vom 06.12.2017, 13:21 Uhr:
Steel Wool Studios
hat angekündigt, dass
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth
, ein rundenbasierender VR-Taktik-Thriller, der im
Warhammer-40.000
-Universum spielt, bald in den
Steam
-Early-Access starten wird. Das Spiel wird sowohl ganz normal für den PC als auch als VR-Version spielbar sein.
Zu den Features zählen:
Original Horus Heresy Narrative: Set in the 31st Millennium on the planet of Calth, Magos Ohmnal Sarc commands a unit of Ultramarines. When he discovers corrupted data in the noosphere, Sarc is confronted with a faction of aggressive Word Bearers and a devastating plot of corruption within the Imperium. Developed by Black Library author, Rob Sanders, out-wit a plot that introduces untold threats and schemes against the Emperor
Single-Player Campaign: 24 combat scenarios exploring the conflict between two factions of Space Marines. The story progresses linearly and each level presents unique challenges intertwined with the drama of the narrative
A Living Battlefield: While players decide on their next action or wait on their opponent, the world around them continues to animate and fight
Multiplayer Skirmish Mode: Players can choose between the Ultramarine and Word Bearer factions. Units include Legionnaires, Terminators, Dreadnoughts and a cast of characters armed with everything from Bolters to multi-meltas to assault cannons. More character classes will be added up until the final game release
VR Mode: The "human-scale" view of Space Marine combat gives the player the feeling of being on the battlefield during 40k action. A world first VR game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe
Cross-Platform Multiplayer Matchmaking: Play on either gaming PC, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. As a turn-based game, PC versus VR provides no gameplay advantages, only differing user experiences of the world
Einen Trailer zu The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth gibt es hier:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkJ9yDdybJU
Saskia Meijer
am 27 Feb 2018 @ 15:39
Warhammer 40.000: Mechanicus
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius: Relics of War
