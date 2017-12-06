GBase - the gamer's base
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth - Rundenbasierter VR-Taktik-Thriller
Steel Wool Studios
hat angekündigt, dass
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth
, ein rundenbasierender VR-Taktik-Thriller, der im
Warhammer-40.000
-Universum spielt, bald in den
Steam
-Early-Access starten wird. Das Spiel wird sowohl ganz normal für den PC als auch als VR-Version spielbar sein.
Zu den Features zählen:
Original Horus Heresy Narrative: Set in the 31st Millennium on the planet of Calth, Magos Ohmnal Sarc commands a unit of Ultramarines. When he discovers corrupted data in the noosphere, Sarc is confronted with a faction of aggressive Word Bearers and a devastating plot of corruption within the Imperium. Developed by Black Library author, Rob Sanders, out-wit a plot that introduces untold threats and schemes against the Emperor
Single-Player Campaign: 24 combat scenarios exploring the conflict between two factions of Space Marines. The story progresses linearly and each level presents unique challenges intertwined with the drama of the narrative
A Living Battlefield: While players decide on their next action or wait on their opponent, the world around them continues to animate and fight
Multiplayer Skirmish Mode: Players can choose between the Ultramarine and Word Bearer factions. Units include Legionnaires, Terminators, Dreadnoughts and a cast of characters armed with everything from Bolters to multi-meltas to assault cannons. More character classes will be added up until the final game release
VR Mode: The "human-scale" view of Space Marine combat gives the player the feeling of being on the battlefield during 40k action. A world first VR game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe
Cross-Platform Multiplayer Matchmaking: Play on either gaming PC, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. As a turn-based game, PC versus VR provides no gameplay advantages, only differing user experiences of the world
Einen Trailer zu The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth gibt es hier:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkJ9yDdybJU
Saskia Meijer
am 06 Dez 2017 @ 13:21
0
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius: Relics of War
Skyworld
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Hersteller
:
Steel Wool Studios
Publisher
:
Steel Wool Studios
